WATCH Dabo comes back at NC State’s Doeren “managing his sidelines, not worrying about ours”

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – On Saturday, NC State head coach Dave Doeren said in his postgame press conference that he wanted an investigation into why there was a laptop present on Clemson’s sidelines in the No. 4 Tigers 38-31 win over the Wolfpack.

After laughing once asked about the Pack coach’s comments during his own postgame media session in Raleigh, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney responded further to the story Tuesday. Swinney says that Doeren has not reached out since their game ended to address the matter coach-to-coach, but he has started what he called his own investigation to the sideline story from Carter-Finley Stadium.