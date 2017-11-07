After win over USC, Georgia stays atop CFB Playoff rankings; Clemson still fourth

Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Oklahoma remain the top five teams in this week’s College Football Playoff, however the teams ranked sixth and seventh last week weren’t so lucky.

Losses by Ohio State and Penn State dropped both squads from Nos. 6 and 7, respectively, to Nos. 13 and 14. The Buckeyes were dominated in a 55-24 loss to Iowa. The Nittany Lions survived a nearly 3.5-hour weather delay, but couldn’t handle Michigan State, falling 27-24 in East Lansing.

The losses by Ohio State and Penn State have put the Big Ten in a tough spot if it wants to get a team into the CFP. Unbeaten Wisconsin is the highest ranked team from the conference at No. 8 this week, but despite the belief of athletic director Barry Alvarez, being unbeaten this year may not be enough to guarantee a spot in the playoff.

Benefiting from the losses of Big Ten heavyweights was TCU, which moved from No. 8 to No. 6 this week. The Horned Frogs have a chance to make a move this week as they take on No. 5 Oklahoma.

Miami also made a move up the chart, going from No. 10 to No. 7, jumping over Wisconsin in the process. Saturday’s ACC showdown between the Hurricanes (8-0) and Irish (8-1) could be something of a CFP eliminator as the loser likely will see its chances of making it to the playoff disappear.

Washington is the Pac-12’s first entry in this week’s rankings, coming in at No. 9, two spots ahead of conference rival USC. In between the two West Coast schools is Auburn, at No. 10.

Michigan State, fresh off its win over Penn State, made a massive jump up the rankings, going from No. 24 last week to No. 12 this week. Just as it appears in the Big Ten East standings, Sparty is followed by the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions.

At No. 15 is Oklahoma State, which fell four spots after losing its rivalry game to Oklahoma 62-52 in a classic Bedlam battle.

Mississippi State follows at No. 16, one spot ahead of Virginia Tech. The Hokies had been No. 13 last week, but tumbled to No. 17 after losing at Miami on Saturday.

UCF remains the highest ranked school from the Group of 5 schools, holding steady at No. 18.

Washington State, led by the Pac-12’s all-time leading passer in quarterback Luke Falk, sits at No. 19 and is followed by Iowa and Iowa State The in-state rivals are heading in opposite directions, with the Hawkeyes making their first appearance in the CFP this season, while the Cyclones fell from No. 15 to No. 21 after a loss at West Virginia.

Memphis, NC State, LSU and Northwestern round out this week’s CFP rankings.

ESPN contributed to the writing of this article.