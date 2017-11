1 Arrested, Another Wanted in Armed Robbery, Shooting Case

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Investigators say Dakwan Boston was arrested Tuesday (11/8) for an October 28 incident on Grey Bark Drive.

Deputies say Boston and Quintrell Morris robbed a victim at gunpoint and then fired shots into the victim’s car.

Investigators are still searching for Moriss.

If you know where he is call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers.