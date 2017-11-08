Charlotte voters elect first African-American female mayor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WOLO) – Charlotte voters have voted in the city’s first African-American female mayor.

Democrat Vi Lyles is the city’s sixth mayor since 2009.

Outgoing Mayor Jennifer Roberts lost her bid for re-election during the Democratic primary, after a term that included controversy over gay and transgender rights, and her handling of the protests sparked by the police-shooting death of Keith Scott in September 2016.

Lyles was leading with 58 percent of the vote before her opponent, Republican Kenny Smith, conceded.

“Today is an important day because today we made history,” Lyles said in her victory speech. “It is an honor to be elected by the voters of this community to serve as mayor of Charlotte.”

Lyles ended up with 59.13 percent, with Smith at 40.77 percent.