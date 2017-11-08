Contract employee charged with assaulting student at Gray Collegiate Academy, Sheriff says

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Lexington County man turned himself into authorities Tuesday morning after allegedly assaulting a student at a school where he did contract work.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Homer Wilson, is a company contracted employee by Gray Collegiate Academy to help students prepare for the SAT.

Wilson, 50, is charged with third degree assault and battery for allegedly hitting a student on the head.

“Detectives interviewed one witness who saw the incident in the school gym last month,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “They talked with another person who heard a ‘slap sound’ as the incident occurred.”

Wilson was released on bond on Tuesday.

Sherrif Koon said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Third degree assault and battery is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 or up to 30 days in jail.

