Dash Cam Video of Senator Accused of DUI Released

Charleston, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol has released the dash camera footage of the night a State Senator was arrested for driving under the influence.

Troopers say Berkeley County Republican Senator, Paul Campbell rear ended another car on Interstate-26 in Charleston last Saturday night.

Campbell contends that his wife was driving the car, but the driver he’s accused of hitting told troopers she saw the Senator switch seats with his wife.