Kershaw Deputies Continue Search for Missing Woman

julie anderson 2

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public to help them locate a woman they say has been missing for the past two weeks.

Investigators say a co-worker reported that she had not seen 62 year old Julie Anderson was last seen October 22nd, 2017 even though her car was parked at the Black River Shell Gas Station at 344 Sumter Highway which is located in Camden.

According to her employer, Anderson has not been at work since late October and added that she has not been by the business to pick up her checks. According to authorities Anderson did not have any reported health issues.

Julie Anderson is described as about 5’4 and weighing around 130 pounds.If you see her or know of her whereabouts you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.