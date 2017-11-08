Multiple agencies investigating commercial structure fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Crews are working to learn more about an overnight commercial structure fire off Hardscabble Road near I-77.

Columbia Fire Department said damage is estimated at less than $40,000.

Authorities said they responded to the building, at 119 Carrie Anderson Rd., around 4 a.m. Wednesday, and found that a car had hit the front entrance, with smoke visible inside the building. There were no injuries reported.

The Richland County Fire Marshal and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

ABC Columbia News has a team working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the fire.