No. 5 Clemson soccer to face No. 1 Wake Forest in ACC Semifinals

BY: TYRIA GOINES

WINSTON-SALEM , N.C. — No.5-seed Clemson men’s soccer (12-4-1) will face No. 1 Wake Forest (16-1-1) on Wednesday, Nov 8th, in the ACC Semifinals. Kickoff at Spry Stadium in Wnston-Salem, N.C. is set for 7 p.m.

Clemson advanced to the semifinals after defeating Duke 1-0 on Sunday. Diego Campos netted a penalty kick goal in the 58th minute and Ximo Miralles allowed no goals against seven saves to seal the victory.

Campos leads the team in both goals (10) and assists (8). Five of Campos’ goals have been game-winning, and that mark has him tied with Virginia Tech’s Marcelo Acuna and Notre Dame’s Jon Gallagher for second in the ACC. Campos and Oliver Shannon were named to the 2017 All-ACC First Team on Tuesday, and Robbie Robinson was named to the 2017 ACC All-Freshman Team.

Clemson opened the season with four consecutive wins for the first time since 2013 and is ranked No. 5 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, making it one of four ACC teams in the top 10, including Wake Forest. The Tigers have been ranked in the top 11 for the last 31 weeks.

Wake Forest defeated Virginia Tech 3-0 on Sunday to advance to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. The Demon Deacons scored twice (Brad Dunwell, Ema Twumasi) in the opening four minutes for the first time in program history.

Jon Bakero leads the Demon Deacons and the ACC in goals (13) and assists (13). Andreu Cases Mundet has allowed eight goals against 21 saves in just under 1,550 minutes in the net for Wake Forest, and Andrew Pannenberg allowed two goals against three saves in the 102 minutes he played against Clemson in September. Cases Mundet ranks first in the ACC in goals against average (0.47) and shutouts (9 of 17 matches).

The Demon Deacons have a current unbeaten streak of 13-0-1. Wake Forest is ranked No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, making it one of four ACC teams in the top 10, including Clemson.

Clemson and Wake Forest met on Sept. 29 of this year at Spry Stadium, and the Demon Deacons edged the Tigers 3-2 in double overtime. Robbie Robinson scored both of the Tigers’ goals off Diego Campos free kicks, with one coming in the 89th minute to force the overtime.

Four of the last eight matchups between the Tigers and Demon Deacons have ended in ties. Clemson and Wake Forest met twice in 2016, with the first being a 1-0 regular season win at home for the Tigers, and the second being a 3-1 Demon Deacon victory in the ACC Championship in Charleston, S.C.

Dating back to 1980, Wake Forest leads the overall series 20-18-7.