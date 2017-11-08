Reporting for Duty

Chicago, Ill. (WOLO) —He may be the former Commander in Chief but today he was reporting to do his civic duty. Barack Obama may be the former President of the United States, but he doesn’t use that as an excuse to get out of his civic duty.

President Obama showed up for jury selection in Chicago Wednesday morning with a secret service detail and a motorcade of black S-U-V’s.

He was let off the hook by Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Cook said the Former President was not selected, but didn’t waste the opportunity to shake a few hands.