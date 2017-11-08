Wednesday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what is happening around town this Wednesday morning!

It’s still that time of year. Pumpkin spice all the time, every day, with no apologies. Join Richland Library Main this afternoon from 11:00a.m. to Noon to make a few DYI pumpkin spice products like carpet deodorizer, lip balm and lip scrub.

Travel to the west through music. The Anglican Cathedral of the Epiphany brings you ‘Thursday Concerts’ every Thursday starting at Noon. Come out and hear Matthew Ganon, a pianist and organist, as he gives you a classical-music concert. It is free admission and all are invited.

You made it to the middle of the week, you deserve to relax. After work head on down to Chayz Lounge at Nonnah’s on Gervais for ‘Wine Down Wednesday’. Come hungry and enjoy entrees and desserts with a full bar. This is happening tonight from 6:00-8:00p.m.