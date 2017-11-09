Armed Robbery Suspect on the Loose

Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking you to be in the look out for a suspected armed robber they say robbed the Circle K convenience store at gun point. Deputies say the incident happened last Friday November 3rd in the 85 hundred block of Two Notch Road.

Authorities say the suspect entered the store, told the employee he had a gun before demanding cash from the victim and stealing lottery tickets, Deputies say the suspect fled on foot.

Officials say the suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans, and red sleeveless jacket and black hoodie partially covering his face that was also covered by a white hoodie.

If you have any information that can help authorities track down this suspect you’re asked to call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.