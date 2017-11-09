Columbia Searches for Sexual Assault Suspect

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is hoping you can help them identify a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault. Authorities say the incident took place around 2:30 in the morning November 8th in the 7 hundred block of Saluda Avenue.

CPD says the suspect is accused of approaching a female and forcing her to a secluded area where police say he sexually assaulted her. Police say the victim is receiving medical treatment after suffering “significant” injuries to her face after investigators with their Special Victims Unit say he beat her multiple times during the incident.

Officials believe the suspect is between the ages of 20 to 30 years old and was last seen wearing what appears to be a dark power rangers shirt, gray short, dark socks, and light colored shoes.

That suspect was captured on surveillance video. Authorities are asking anyone who may recognize him or know of his whereabouts to contact crimestoppers at 1888 CRIME_SC.