Freebies For Veterans

Rochelle Dean

Columbia, SC (WOLO)— If you are a Veteran, it’s time for you to be honored for your sacrifice. There are several venues eager to give back in an effort to salute military members for all that you have done and continue to do.

These are just a few of the places that are rolling out the red carpet for free entrees if you show your military ID.

Stay tuned to ABC Columbia News as we continue to share more locations that are offering up some great deals as Veterans Day approaches.

