Gunman sought in robbery on Vance convenience store

Kimberlei Davis

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Orangeburg County’s Sheriff’s Office are looking for a gunman who they say robbed a convenience store overnight.

According to investigators, the store clerk was approached at gunpoint at First Stop Food Mart around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect took an unknown amount of cash before fleeing into a waiting vehicle that was parked across Old Number Six Highway on Camden Road, authorities say.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a grey hoodie and dark grey pants.

If anyone has any information on the robbery, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or to receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

