Hayden Hurst named John Mackey Tight End of the Week

New York, N.Y. – The John Mackey Award has named Hayden Hurst of South Carolina as the John Mackey Tight End of the Week. The Southeastern Conference junior had seven receptions for a career high 93 yards as South Carolina fell to undefeated Georgia 24-10.

The 2017 John Mackey recipient will be announced on December 6, 2017 and then presented live on December 7, 2017 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU. Other key dates include the 2017 Mackey Semi-finalists on November 14, 2017 and the 2017 Mackey Finalists on November 21, 2017. All future announcements can be found at www.johnmackeyaward.com, on our official Twitter account: @JohnMackeyAward and also on our official Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ JohnMackeyAward.

The John Mackey Tight End of the Week is an honor distinct and different from the annual John Mackey Award. This weekly honor was started in 2004 to draw attention to individual play by Tight Ends during the active season. The Tight End of the Week acknowledgment does not have a direct bearing on the final John Mackey Award selection process. The John Mackey Tight End of the Week honor will run until the announcement of the eight Semi-Finalists.

The John Mackey Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. The 23 awards boast over 745 years of tradition-selection excellence. Visit http://www.NCFAA.org to learn more about our story.

The Friends of John Mackey is responsible for the administration of the John Mackey Award and the John Mackey Award Selection Committee. Please visit www.johnmackeyaward.com for all Mackey Award related information.