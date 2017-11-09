Newberry County deputies now equipped with body cameras

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – All sheriff’s deputies in Newberry County are now equipped with body cameras to record evidence, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster announced Thursday.

The sheriff said the cameras were handed out this week, after several hours of training.

“We live in an ever-changing world,” said Sheriff Foster. “These cameras will provide a great layer of protection for both our citizens and our officers.”

The cameras, which are required by state law, were purchased with a grant obtained through the state, Foster said, and any additional funding will continued to be sought at the state, and not the local, level.

Sheriff Foster said buying the cameras was only the first step in a lengthy process – all of the videos must be stored and produced for court, evidence, and other law enforcement uses.

“This mandate is a huge undertaking and requires much more than just a camera,” said Foster. “The storage and production of the videos is very expensive, but a necessary part of this process, otherwise the gathering of the videos would be worthless.”

The sheriff said he believes the body camera will be a positive addition to his team’s experiences on the street.

“I think it will prove that law enforcement is doing a great job serving the public,” he said. “No one would ever say law enforcement is perfect or that there have been terrible things done in the name of law enforcement, but the vast majority of law enforcement officers are good, honest, hardworking people who put their lives on the line and truly want to a make a positive difference in their community.”

The recordings can be uploaded from the deputy’s car onto storage at the sheriff’s office each day, at the end of deputies’ shifts, where they can be reviewed by supervisors and pulled for court as needed.