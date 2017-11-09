SLED Investigating Lexington County Inmate Death

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – SLED authorities are investigating the death of an inmate in Lexington County, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The coroner identified the woman as 38-year-old Aisha Jamilah Abdul-Khaliq.

The LCSD said Abdul-Khaliq collapsed while being booked into the detention center November 1 and remained in custody after being transported and admitted to the hospital for treatment.

She died Saturday (11/4).

According to authorities, preliminary screenings of Abdul-Khaliq’s urine and blood taken during her hospital stay indicate the presence of illegal narcotics in her system at the time of her arrest. Final results are pending.

Abdul-Khaliq was arrested on Berryhill Road and charged with public disorderly conduct after arriving at the scene of a traffic stop to attempt to pick up a child, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say deputies physically restrained Abdul-Khaliq after she failed to comply with their commands.