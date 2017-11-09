Spring Valley’s Channing Tindall receives All-America jersey

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall was selected today to join an elite class as a 2018 U.S. Army All-American. Having been selected to play in the eighteenth edition of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Presented by American Family Insurance, Channing Tindall will play in the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 6, 2018 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised live on NBC at 12:00 p.m. CST and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

The Bowl consistently draws an annual crowd upwards of 40,000 to the Alamodome and is the most-watched high school sporting event of each year, with over 5 million viewers tuning in to the 2017 NBC broadcast.

