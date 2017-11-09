State Rep. Jerry Govan addresses media following arrest for alleged assault on fellow lawmaker

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – State Representative Jerry Govan (D)-Orangeburg waived his right to appear in bond court after he was arrested Thursday (11/9) morning.

Richland County deputies say Govan is charged with third degree assault.

Investigators say Govan and fellow Orangeburg Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter were arguing at the State House about school consolidation on May 11.

During the argument, Deputies say Govan grabbed and twisted Cobb-Hunter’s wrist.

While Govan was not in his bond hearing Thursday afternoon, our cameras caught up with him outside of the Alvin S-Glenn Detention Center.

He denies Representative Hunter’s version of the story and says he’s ready to move past the matter.

We spoke with Cobb-Hunter over the phone Thursday. She declined to comment