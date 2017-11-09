State Rep. Jerry Govan turns himself in following alleged assault against female lawmaker

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A State Representative charged with third degree assault was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say Jerry Govan, 59, turned himself in early Thursday morning following an ongoing investigation.

According to Sheriff Leon Lott, the Fifth Circuit Solicitors Office reviewed the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation and was advised to present their findings to a magistrate.

The magistrate found probable cause and issued a warrant for Govan’s arrest, Lott said.

A bond hearing has been set for 2 p.m. on Thursday.