State treasurer announces winners of #FutureScholarHoller sweepstakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Two South Carolina families have been named the winners of the state treasurer’s college savings sweepstakes.

The “Future Scholar Holler Facebook Sweepstakes” asked parents to post a picture on Facebook of their child wearing USC or Clemson gear, using the hashtag #FutureScholarHoller. The prizes are $529 in college savings and a football prize pack.

The winners were chosen by random.

The Clemson University winner is the Johnson family – they get four tickets to the Clemson-Citadel game on Saturday, November 18, the Future Scholar contribution, a stadium tour and an item signed by head coach Dabo Swinney.

The USC winner, the Jonas family, gets four tickets to the USC-Florida game Saturday, the Future Scholar contribution, four pregame sideline passes and an item signed by head coach Will Muschamp.

“This contest was a great way to get families fired up about football while simultaneously raising awareness about the importance of saving for college with Future Scholar,” said Treasurer Curtis Loftis. “We are proud to see how dedicated our state’s parents are to helping their children achieve a higher education, and look forward to the success of all Future Scholar Gamecocks and Tigers.”

No state funds were used for this sweepstakes, in the marketing of this sweepstakes or Future Scholar. For more information on #FutureScholarHoller, click here.