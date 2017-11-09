Find out what is happening around town this Thursday morning!

Thursday Morning Menu

Pass the dressing please! Come out and have fun as you prepare your very own turkey with all the trimmings for Thanksgiving. Richland Library Eastover is hosting an ‘Apple Turkey Thanksgiving’ tonight from 6:00-7:00p.m. Click here to register.

Enjoy homemade goods and kosher foods. Bubbie’s Brisket and Bakery is back! This is happening Sunday at the Beth Shalom Synagogue on North Trenholm Road from 11:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. If you have any guests coming for the holiday season…Bubbie’s desserts and dishes are perfect for a crowd. This event is free and open to the public.

Get ready for one of the best holiday shopping events in Columbia. Head out to ‘Devine Night Out’ today from 5:00-8:00p.m. Enjoy an evening filled with socializing, holiday specials, and more throughout the shops on Devine Street. Afterwards, you can head out to Henry’s Restaurant and Bar for a free after party. There will be live music, food and drinks.