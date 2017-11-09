USC assistant Coleman Hutzler nominated for Broyles Award

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Coleman Hutzler has been nominated for the 2017 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coaches.

Hutzler, who is the Gamecocks’ special teams coordinator and linebackers coach, is one of 56 nominees in this year’s class, selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 129 Division I programs across the country.

An 18-member selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, along with a committee representing the Football Writers Association of America will select 15 semi-finalists and five finalists from the list of nominees and an overall winner. Those finalists will be invited to travel to Little Rock, Ark. where the 2017 Broyles Award winner will be announced on Tuesday, December 5, at the Marriott Hotel.

The Broyles Award was created in 1996 recognizing Coach Frank Broyles’ legacy of selecting and developing great assistants during his almost two decades as head coach at Arkansas.