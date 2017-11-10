Battle it out with blood: Carolina and Clemson fans encouraged to give

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Fans of the Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers will face off, next week, in a different kind of battle.

For a 33rd year, the American Red Cross is inviting eligible donors to show their school pride by giving blood between Monday, November 13 and Friday, November 17, at various locations on USC’s campus.

The Carolina-Clemson Blood Drive is always held the week before the Palmetto Bowl. The Red Cross said the drive comes at the start of the holiday season, when they usually see a decline in blood donations.

Anyone can give. Appointments are not necessary; simply stop by and donate at one of these locations:

Monday, Nov. 13

Russell House, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Close/Hipp Building (old business school near Capstone dorms), 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thomas Cooper Library, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Solomon Blatt P.E. Center, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Russell House, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Close/Hipp Building (old business school near Capstone dorms), 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thomas Cooper Library, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Darla Moore School of Business, Sonoco Pavilion, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Koger Center for Arts, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Russell House, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thomas Cooper Library, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Darla Moore School of Business, Sonoco Pavilion, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Koger Center for Arts, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Russell House, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thomas Cooper Library, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Greek Village, Noon – 6 p.m.

College of Engineering & Computing, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

Russell House, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Close/Hipp Building (old business school near Capstone dorms), 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thomas Cooper Library, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.