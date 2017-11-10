Chris Silva named to SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Second Team
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Junior forward Chris Silva was named to the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Second Team, the conference office announced on Friday morning ahead of the official start of the 2017-18 campaign. Silva is Carolina’s top returning scorer (10.2), rebounder (6.1) and shot blocker (1.4) and a veteran leader of this year’s squad.
Silva posted 21 double-figure scoring games last season with five double-doubles, including in South Carolina’s Final Four matchup versus Gonzaga when he scored 13 points and pulled down a career high 13 rebounds. In league play in 2017, Silva averaged 10.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per outing, while hitting 54.7 percent from the field.
South Carolina begins the 2017-18 campaign on Friday night when it travels to face Wofford at 7 p.m. ET. The contest, which will be held at the newly constructed Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, will be available on ESPN3.
The full SEC Coaches Preseason teams are listed below:
First Team All-SEC
KeVaughn Allen – Florida
Yante Maten – Georgia
Kevin Knox – Kentucky
Deandre Burnett – Ole Miss
Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi St.
Michael Porter, Jr. – Missouri
Tyler Davis – Texas A&M
Robert Williams – Texas A&M
Matthew Fisher-Davis – Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Braxton Key – Alabama
Collin Sexton – Alabama
Jaylen Barford – Arkansas
Daryl Macon – Arkansas
Mustapha Heron – Auburn
Chris Chiozza – Florida
Terence Davis – Ole Miss
Hamidou Diallo – Kentucky
Chris Silva – South Carolina
Grant Williams – Tennessee
