Chris Silva named to SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Second Team

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Junior forward Chris Silva was named to the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Second Team, the conference office announced on Friday morning ahead of the official start of the 2017-18 campaign. Silva is Carolina’s top returning scorer (10.2), rebounder (6.1) and shot blocker (1.4) and a veteran leader of this year’s squad.

Silva posted 21 double-figure scoring games last season with five double-doubles, including in South Carolina’s Final Four matchup versus Gonzaga when he scored 13 points and pulled down a career high 13 rebounds. In league play in 2017, Silva averaged 10.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per outing, while hitting 54.7 percent from the field.

South Carolina begins the 2017-18 campaign on Friday night when it travels to face Wofford at 7 p.m. ET. The contest, which will be held at the newly constructed Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, will be available on ESPN3.

The full SEC Coaches Preseason teams are listed below:

First Team All-SEC

KeVaughn Allen – Florida

Yante Maten – Georgia

Kevin Knox – Kentucky

Deandre Burnett – Ole Miss

Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi St.

Michael Porter, Jr. – Missouri

Tyler Davis – Texas A&M

Robert Williams – Texas A&M

Matthew Fisher-Davis – Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Braxton Key – Alabama

Collin Sexton – Alabama

Jaylen Barford – Arkansas

Daryl Macon – Arkansas

Mustapha Heron – Auburn

Chris Chiozza – Florida

Terence Davis – Ole Miss

Hamidou Diallo – Kentucky

Chris Silva – South Carolina

Grant Williams – Tennessee

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.