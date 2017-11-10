Claflin University Student Shot and Killed in Near-Campus Apartments

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – A student at Claflin University was shot and killed Friday (11/10) morning according to University officials.

The school identified the victim as Dravious Terry, a senior business major from Greenville, S. C.

Officials say Terry suffered a gunshot wound Friday morning at Campus Corner, a privately-owned apartment complex off Chestnut Street near the campus. His apartment roommate was arrested.

The University released a statement Friday afternoon:

“We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Dravious Terry, a senior business major from Greenville, S. C. … The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation by Claflin University’s Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff Department.

The University’s Counseling Service in Corson Hall is available to assist students as well the Office of the Chaplain in the James and Dorothy Z. Elmore Chapel.

We invite your thoughts and prayers for the Terry family during this difficult time.”