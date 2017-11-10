Clemson men’s basketball open 2017-18 campaign hosting Western Carolina

BY: TYRIA GOINES

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson men’s basketball opens the 2017-18 season against Western Carolina on Friday, Nov. 10th, at Littlejohn Coliseum (9,000). Tipoff is set for 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s match marks the first meeting between both programs since the season opener in 2010-11. Clemson owns a perfect 11-0 record against Western Carolina, including a 10-0 mark in games played in Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson has won 11 games in a row dating back to the first matchup in 1978-79.

The Tigers return two double-digit scorers from a year ago: Shelton Mitchell (10.8 ppg) and Marcquise Reed (10.0). Elijah Thomas, Donte Grantham and Gabe DeVoe all averaged over 7.0 points per contest.

Donte Grantham and Elijah Thomas were both recognized by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Grantham was named to Rothstein’s “Top 20 Breakout Players”, while Thomas was listed as a “Top 20 Under-The-Radar” player. Both Grantham and Marcquise Reed are closing in on 1,000 points this season. Grantham needs 169 points, while Reed needs 142 to eclipse the milestone.

Mark Donnal is eligible immediately for the Tigers after qualifying as a graduate transfer. Donnal played over 100 games in his career in the Big Ten Conference for Michigan and has played in five NCAA tournament games over the last two seasons.

Head coach Brad Brownell enters the season just nine wins shy of 300 for his career.

Clemson will debut eight players who have seen limited or no action in a Tiger uniform during the 2017-18 season. The program welcomed four freshman into the fold, including redshirt freshman Anthony Oliver II who enrolled as an early enrollee in January of 2017.