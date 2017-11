Saluda Stays Streaking, Beats Ninety-Six 28-14

Saluda has not lost a game since dropping its season opener. The Tigers hosted Ninety-Six tonight in the second round of the 2-A playoffs. The Wildcats held a lead through the fourth quarter, but Saluda came back to win 28-14. The Tigers take on Central Lee at home next week in the 2-A Lower State semifinal.