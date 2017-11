SCE&G: Equipment Failure Causes Power Outage

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Many in downtown Columbia were in the dark for a few minutes Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for SCE&G says an equipment failure caused more than 8,000 customers to lose power.

Traffic signals were also out in the downtown area.

SCE&G says the company was able to get the lights back on for a vast majority of those customers within an hour.