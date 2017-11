Sexual Assault Suspect Arrested

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —A suspect in a Five Points sexual assault is in custody.

Police say Darius Nelson was arrested last night by the Department’s Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities say Nelson forced a woman to a secluded area on Saluda Avenue and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators say she also suffered injuries and had to seek medical treatment after he allegedly struck her in the face several times during the alleged incident.