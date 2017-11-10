State Fall Games for Special Olympics S.C. kick off Friday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – The 2017 State Fall Games for Special Olympics South Carolina kick off Friday night in Greenville.

The organization said the weekend-long event will bring 1,400 athletes, Unified Partners and coaches, and hundreds of family members, caregivers and volunteers to the area.

Athletes compete at various levels in seven different sports: bocce, bowling, disc gold, volleyball, flag football and soccer.

The weekend begins with the Law Enforcement Torch Run’s final leg, at the Greenville Law Enforcement Center.

Officers from the region will carry the torch to the opening ceremony, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the TD Convention Center.

For more information on the schedule of events, click here.

Special Olympics South Carolina provides year round training and competition for 25,588 kids and adults with intellectual disabilities.