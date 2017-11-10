Local Football Team, Palmetto Tigers, Win State Championship and Move To Regional Playoffs

The Palmetto Tigers have won the South Carolina State Championship in the Pee Wee Division of Pop Warner Football.

The Palmetto Tigers have won the South Carolina State Championship in the Pee Wee Division of Pop Warner Football.

On October 28, 2017, The Palmetto Tigers beat the Blythewood Bengals to capture the South Carolina State Championship. The final score was 22-6. The Tigers followed up this victory with a win in the first round of the regional playoffs against the Raleigh Bulldogs on November 4, 2017. The final score was 12-0. The Tigers head to Wilmington, North Carolina this Saturday, November 11, 2017, to compete in round 2 of the regional playoffs. If they advance, round 3 will be held in Virginia Beach on November 25, 2017 followed by the National Championship in Orlando on December 2, 2017.

The Palmetto Tigers were formed in 2001. Head Coach Willie Cornelius has been coaching since 1974. Coach Cornelius and his wife, Fristella Cornelius, who is the President of the Palmetto Tigers, have devoted so much of their time to this league and to these children over the years. They both deserve special recognition.

The Tigers face another challenge if they continue their winning streak. They need to raise money for travel to Virginia Beach in a very short amount of time. Normally, the team uses fundraisers to keep the cost of playing at a minimum so that kids from every income level can participate. However, it is difficult to do fundraising during playoffs because the schedule and travel demands are not known ahead of time. Therefore, the Tigers organization will be reaching out to local businesses in the hope of raising money quickly to enable all the players to continue traveling with the team. The Palmetto Tigers are a 501c3 organization.

Coaches: Head Coach: Willie Cornelius, Assistants: Bradley White, Tyler Garvin, not pictured: Charlie Robinson, Matthew Johnson.

Players:

Warren Bailey

An’dre Batts

Jackson Betette

Elijah Brown

Mekhi Campfield

Stephen Crosby

Austin Fraley

John Friday

Jacob Gary

Joshua Gary

Demarion-Kalub Green

Dexter Gunter

Alex Hoffman

Lewis”Cooper” Horton

Eric McClain

Rae’Kwon Morgan

Charles Plange

Chastin Porter

Logan Potes

William Simmons

Erick “Koebe” Tucker

Tyquan Kelly

Christopher Lofton, Jr.