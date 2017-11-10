Veterans celebrating Veterans event planned for Saturday

A group of Veterans plan to celebrate service and families together

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO)–As we collectively celebrate and thank the brave men and women who serve our Country and protect our freedom, a local group of vets plan their own celebration.

The Columbia First Seventh-Day Adventist Church is hosting a Veterans Celebrating Veterans event on Saturday, starting at 6:00PM (or 1800 hrs).

The event is open to military members and their family, who will enjoy a free meal, fellowship, and the comedy of Jody Fuller.

Veterans Celebrating Veterans is a free event, however, donations will be collected and help support Hidden Wounds, a local non-profit dedicated to advocacy for veterans.

You can find more information HERE.