Veterans Day Leadership Conference planned for Friday

USC to host panel discussion on leadership and empowement

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–The University of South Carolina Student Veterans Association, ROTC Gamecock Battalion, and the Veterans Alumni Council are hosting a Veteran’s Day Leadership Panel Friday afternoon at the Darla Moore School of Business.

According to organizers, twelve leasers will share their stories focusing on leadership, and the unique attributes needed for various types of employment.

The event is free to attend, and begins at 3:30PM.

You can find more information and register HERE.