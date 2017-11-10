Veterans Day Freebies

Several businesses across the Midlands are offering special deals and other freebies for veterans tomorrow.

Here are some of those offers:

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free wings and fries

Circle K: Free polar pop

Chuck E Cheese’s: Free pizza

Cracker Barrel: Free Cake

Denny’s: Free Meal

Dunkin’ Donuts: Free Donut

Golden Corral: Thank You Dinner

IHOP: Free Pancakes

Krispey Kreme:Free Donuts and Coffee

Olive Garden: Eat Free

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Drink

Red Robin: Free Burger and Bottomless Fries

Starbucks: Help Donate to Veterans Charities

TGI Friday’s: Free 1/2 Rack of Ribs

Zoe’s Kitchen: Free Entree

AC Moore: 15% off

Bed, Bath, and Beyond:25% off

Dollar General 11% Off

Grease Monkey: Free Oil Change

Guitar Center: Free Lessons

Great Clips: Free haircut

Home Depot: 10% off

Lowes: 10% off

Target 10% 0ff

Toys R Us: 15% off

Walgreens 20% off