Carolina wins at Wofford on opening night

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – There may be many new faces playing key roles on the 2017-18 Gamecocks men’s basketball team, but in their first test following last year’s magical run through March Madness, the garnet and black showed they still know how to play Frank Martin’s style of defense.

Carolina (1-0) blemished opening night of Wofford’s brand-new Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, but taking down their hosts 73-52.

Wofford only shot 34.7 percent (17-49) from the field, while USC made 47.8 percent (11-23) of their three-point attempts.

Wofford (0-1) kept things tight most of the first half and trailed 25-22 on Derrick Brooks’ jumper with 3:15 left in the opening half. That’s when the Gamecocks took control with a 20-2 run that spanned both periods. Booker and fellow first-year player Wesley Myers had 3s in the run. When Hassani Gravett closed the surge with one more 3, South Carolina led 45-24.

Freshman Felipe Haase and graduate transfer Myers added 10 points each for the Gamecocks, who returned just two starters from the team that that made it to the program’s first Final Four a year ago. Chris Silva, along with Kotsar, the only starters back from the NCAA Tournament run, had nine points and a team-best 10 rebounds.

Fletcher Magee had 17 points, 15 in the opening half, to lead Wofford.

The 3,400-seat arena was funded by Richardson, owner of the Carolina Panthers and a Wofford alumnus.

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.