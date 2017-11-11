Clemson Gets ACC Atlantic Title with 31-14 Win over FSU

CLEMSON, S.C. — Travis Etienne rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 4 Clemson won the ACC Atlantic Division with a 31-14 victory over Florida State on Saturday.

The Tigers (9-1, 7-1, No. 4 CFP) looked to have this one wrapped up when they carried a 17-0 lead into the final couple minutes of the third quarter. But the Seminoles rallied on Jacques Patrick‘s 9-yard scoring run and a double flea-flicker for a 60-yard TD catch by tight end Ryan Izzo.

Florida State then recovered Kelly Bryant‘s fumble on the Clemson 40 with 6:46 to go, putting the Seminoles in position to spoil the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes. But safety Van Smith intercepted James Blackman‘s pass over the middle on the next play, setting up the TD drive that secured the win for the defending national champions.

Etienne had a 25-yard run to the FSU 5 and took it in two plays later as the chilly Death Valley crowd erupted in celebration of a chance for a third straight ACC title in Charlotte in three weeks.

Dabo Swinney has now taken the Tigers to the conference title game five times in his nine full seasons as head coach. Clemson will face No. 7 Miami, which won the Coastal Division with Virginia’s 38-17 loss to Louisville on Saturday.

Florida State’s (3-6, 3-5) landmark streak of 35 straight bowl games is in jeopardy. The Seminoles’ loss today marked their first losing ACC record since 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this article.