Gamecocks Finish Second in SEC East with 28-20 Win Over Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jake Bentley threw for 249 yards and ran for two touchdowns to lead South Carolina to a 28-20 win over Florida on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (7-3, 5-3 Southeastern) had their best game of the season, gaining 469 yards, and needed that offense to overcome Bentley’s three interceptions and a fumbled punt.

A Florida team in disarray with a fired coach and no wins since September couldn’t take advantage of the help. The Gators (3-6, 3-5) will finish with a losing SEC record for only the third time since 1992.

Interim coach Randy Shannon said he was proud of his team’s effort, but understands it still isn’t enough as Florida will miss a bowl game for only the third time in 31 seasons.

A.J. Turner ran 22 times for 136 yards and Mon Denson rushed for the first two touchdowns of his career as South Carolina will finish second in the SEC East. They have just one title and fourth second-place finishes in 25 years in the league.

And in a common theme this season, South Carolina’s defense came through. The Gators converted as many fourth downs (2 for 2) as third downs (2 for 15).

Florida still had one last chance before defensive back Jamyest Williams‘ interception on a tipped pass near midfield with just over a minute to go.

Freshman Feleipe Franks went 10 of 25 for 174 yards for the Gators after replacing Malik Zaire at quarterback. The Notre Dame graduate transfer started for the second game in a row, but hurt his leg in the second quarter.

Florida was missing at least 25 of its 85 scholarship players because of injuries or suspensions.

The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this article.