Newberry faces Mars Hill on Senior Day Saturday

BY: TYRIA GOINES

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Newberry Wolves will host Mars Hill in the final game of the 2017 campaign at Historic Setzler Field on the campus of Newberry College. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. on their Senior Day Saturday, Nov 11th.

The Wolves will celebrate Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day, offering $5 off tickets to active and retired military personnel as well as first responders.

Newberry enters the game at 4-6 with a 2-4 mark in the SAC. Mars Hill is 3-6 on the season and 1-5 in the South Atlantic Conference

Last week, the Wolves took on the Catawba Indians, losing 13-17. Keito Jordon and Jamarcus Henderson rank second and third in the SAC with 7.5 and 6.0 sacks this season. Jordon is now tied for 10th for sacks in a single season, while Henderson broke into the top five in career sacks against Catawba and is a half-sack from matching Chris Chrisley (1985-88) for fourth.

Five different Newberry players (Greg Ruff, Nick Jones, Darius Clark, J.T. Waters, Baptiste Staggers) took snaps at quarterback on Saturday at Catawba, three of whom had not played the position collegiately.

Shea Rodgers kicked a 49-yard field goal against Catawba, Newberry’s longest in at least the 21 seasons since the advent of computerized statistical records in 1997. The school record was set by Eddie Taylor, who kicked a 57-yard field goal at Furman in 1985.

Mars Hill has the South Atlantic Conference’s most potent offense, averaging 438.7 yards per game, but ranks last in the league in every major defensive category. The Lions snapped a five-game losing streak with Saturday’s 56-44 win over UNC Pembroke.

Lions’ wide receiver Keshaun Taylor is the reigning SAC Offensive Player of the Week after catching nine passes for 183 yards and four touchdowns while also tossing a 54-yard touchdown. His 183 receiving yards were the second-highest total in Division II last week. He and Craig Rucker rank second and 27th nationally, respectively, with 1,266 and 879 yards in 2017.

The Newberry Wolves will look to win their second straight game over Mars Hill after last year’s 35-21 victory at the home of the Lions. Newberry and Mars Hill met for the first time in 1945. They would not square off again until 1969 and have met every year since then with the exception of the 1991-93 seasons.