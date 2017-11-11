SC State hosts Hampton on “Senior Day”

ORANGEBURG, SC—The South Carolina State Bulldogs will close out their home finale Saturday (Nov. 11) when they host the visiting Pirates of Hampton University at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field. Kickoff is 1:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs (2-6, 1-5 MEAC) look to snap a three-game losing skid after coming off a bye week. Meanwhile, the Pirates (5-4, 4-2 MEAC) one of the surprise teams in the MEAC this season, hopes to get back in the winning column after a 14-6 loss to NC Central last week. The Pirates are still mathematically in the hunt for the MEAC title, however, with two league losses, they will need a lot of help to nab the coveted crown. They are chasing league leader NC A&T (9-0, 7-0 MEAC), NC Central (7-2, 5-1 MEAC), and Howard (6-3, 5-1 MEAC).

“We still have a lot to play for,” noted Pough at his weekly press conference. “As a staff, we want to make sure we do a good job of putting our seniors in a good position to win and end their home careers with a victory. And, if we go out and play well, winning will take care of itself. We need to run the ball well; we need to stop them (the Pirates) from running the football; we must also be better and more consistent at quarterback; we must do well on defense.”

The Attraction

As mentioned earlier, SC State will be celebrating “Senior Day.” The Bulldogs will recognize and salute fifteen (15) senior players, along with two student trainers. The university will also be celebrating High School Band and Military Appreciation Day. High school bands from throughout the Southeast have been invited and all military veterans and current enlisted personnel have been invited and will receive two complimentary tickets to today’s contest.

SC State athletics contributed to the writing of this article.