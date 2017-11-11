Three-peat! Clemson claims division again, topping rival FSU

Greg Brzozowski

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Florida State had been the only program in ACC history to ever win three-straight division championships.

Until Saturday night.

No. 4 Clemson (9-1, 7-1) chopped down the Seminoles (3-6, 3-4) by a final of 31-14 to beat their Atlantic rivals for the third-straight season, earning a third-consecutive trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game.

The Tigers will face Coastal champion Miami for the league title December 2 in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium.

Share

Related

Tigers describe winning Atlantic again
Dabo Swinney’s press conference following Cl...
Clemson forward suspended nine games by NCAA
Clemson men’s basketball open 2017-18 campai...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android