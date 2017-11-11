Three-peat! Clemson claims division again, topping rival FSU

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Florida State had been the only program in ACC history to ever win three-straight division championships.

Until Saturday night.

No. 4 Clemson (9-1, 7-1) chopped down the Seminoles (3-6, 3-4) by a final of 31-14 to beat their Atlantic rivals for the third-straight season, earning a third-consecutive trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game.

The Tigers will face Coastal champion Miami for the league title December 2 in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium.