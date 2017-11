Clemson Men’s Basketball Hosts NC A&T

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Tigers’ men’s basketball team hosts North Carolina A&T today for the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Clemson is 34-1 all-time against members of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Tipoff is at 2 pm ET at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson won its 33rd straight season opener on Friday against Western Carolina. The win also marked Brad Brownell’s 125th career victory as the Tigers’ head coach.