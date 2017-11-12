Dabo Swinney’s press conference following Clemson’s win over FSU

Greg Brzozowski

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Dabo Swinney breaks down No. 4 Clemson’s Atlantic Division-clinching 31-14 victory over Florida St. Saturday.

Share

Related

Tigers describe winning Atlantic again
Three-peat! Clemson claims division again, topping...
Clemson forward suspended nine games by NCAA
Clemson men’s basketball open 2017-18 campai...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android