Man Dies After Being Hit by Car in Columbia

Richland County, SC (WOLO)- The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who died after being hit by a car on Friday night.

The crash happened at 8:00 p.m. in the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road, Columbia.

Al Rogers Higgins, 51, was struck by a vehicle as he was attempting to cross the roadway, according to Coroner Gary Watts. Higgins was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died Saturday morning at 6:36 a.m.

Watts said an autopsy showed Higgins cause of death was due to blunt trauma of the torso and head.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.