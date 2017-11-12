SC State beats Hampton, 33-15

ORANGEBURG, SC—Sophomore running back Labron Morris rushed for a game-high 134 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns to lead South Carolina State to a, 33-15, victory over Hampton Saturday (Nov. 11th) at Oliver. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.

South Carolina State held “Senior/Military Appreciation/Band Day” and made the most of the fans in attendance, honoring fifteen (15) Bulldogs who played their final home game in front or crowd of 9,000.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dewann Ford, Jr. had a solid day throwing finishing 13-of-27 for 180 yards and a touchdown, while Walk-on special team performer Colin Washington had a solid day returning kickoff and punts finishing with 125 All-purpose yards in the win.

“It’s a little different feeling, getting a victory. I’m so happy we finally came out and won a football game, said head coach Buddy Pough. “I’m excited about it, and happy for our players.

Pough noted, “We are finally able to run the football, that was the difference and we also mixed some passes in. It was great that we got a win for our seniors who were playing their final game on this field.”

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 16-0 lead with a safety at the 9:08 mark in the first quarter. Morris got on the board early with back-to-back touchdown runs of 3-yards and 1-yard. Senior kicker Tyler Scandrett push the lead to 19-0 on a 26-yard field goal to close out the first half.

Sophomore wide receiver De’Montrez Burroughs 4-yard touchdown catch from Ford move the Bulldogs head 26-0 at the 6:46 mark in the third quarter. Hampton got on the board with a 15-yard pass catch from Delmon Williams with 4:28 remaining in the quarter.

Yahkee Johnson pulled the Pirates within two scores on a 9-yard punch with 2:15 left in game. A two-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Travon Thomas with 0:18 seconds sealed the victory and snapped a three-game losing skid for the Bulldogs.

Redshirt sophomore Tra’Quan Dubose led the way for the receiving corps with five catches for 79-yards. The defense was led by redshirt senior All-American linebacker Darius Leonard with 8 tackles and two (2) sacks, while Dayshawn Taylor added six (6).

South Carolina State will close out the 2017 campaign on next Saturday (Nov. 18) on the road against Savannah State in the final game of the seasons. Kickoff is 1 p.m.

SC State Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.