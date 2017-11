$2 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Sumter

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Sumter, if you have friends or even that distant cousin who lives there, listen up.

The SC Lottery Commission says a Powerball ticket purchased for Saturday’s (11/11) drawing is worth two million dollars.

The winning ticket was sold at Sunco on Broad Street.

The winning numbers were 4, 6, 16, 30, and 56 with a Powerball of 18.