2 stabbed at Mall of America; man in custody

By The Associated PressBLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) -A stabbing at one of the nation’s largest malls has left two people injured and shoppers who were waiting to see Santa Claus shocked following what police call an “interrupted theft.”

Police say the incident happened Sunday evening in the dressing room area of the Mall of America’s Macy’s. Police say one victim was stabbed after confronting a man attempting to steal his belongings from the dressing room. The second victim was stabbed after intervening.

A 20-year-old man is in custody. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Maddie Schwieters tells KARE-TV she was in line to see Santa when she ran toward the commotion nearby and saw two people on the floor. The 16-year-old calls the incident “horrific.” Police say shoppers weren’t in any danger. Macy’s closed early but the rest of the mall stayed open.