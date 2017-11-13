Annual Christmas Tree Set up on State House Grounds

Josh Berry

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – South Carolina’s official Christmas tree has landed just across the street from the ABC Columbia Studio.

The 35-foot-tall White Fir comes from a tree farm up in Swanton, Maryland.

The family that owns the farm vacations in the Low Country.

The Greer-based team that brings it to the Capital each year does so on their own dime!

It’s all made possible thanks to the efforts of the Columbia Garden Club.

The tree will stay dark until the Governor’s Carolighting on Monday, November 27.

