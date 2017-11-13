‘Feed an Officer’ campaign returns to honor Officer Greg Alia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Midlands residents are asked to support our Heroes in Blue during the organization’s 3rd annual Feed an Officer campaign.

Last year, Heroes in Blue said the campaign raised enough donations to provide lunch for 531 officers, and participating restaurants gave more than $7,700 in gift cards.

This year’s campaign will run from Sunday, November 26 through December 11. During that time, you’re asked to donate money at those restaurants taking part. On December 14, Greg Alia Day, all of the money is counted and handed out to region police stations, either as lunch or in the form of gift certificates.

“Greg Alia Day is a chance for us to serve those who serve others – our police officers, Kassy Alia, Heroes in Blue founder, said. “Please help us give back to those who are willing to give their all by participating in this important event.”

Kassy is the widow of Officer Greg Alia, a police officer with the Forest Acres Police Department who was killed in the line of duty on September 30, 2015.

Heroes in Blue is currently finalizing its list of restaurants – if you’re interested, email Ashley Hunter at ahunter@mpastrategies.com.